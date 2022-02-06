WORLD
Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts European inquiry
PARIS — France and the European Union are investigating why a massive swarm of dead fish was released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic Ocean off France, after an environmental group released dramatic video and photos of the incident.
The images by the group Sea Shepherd show a blanket of dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of southwest France. The group estimates it held some 100,000 dead fish.
Struck by the “shocking” images, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin tweeted, Friday, that she ordered the National Center for Fishing Surveillance to investigate what happened.
NATION
One dead, four injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar
BLACKSBURG, Va. — One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.
The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg, on Friday, just before midnight.
Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.
