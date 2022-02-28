WORLD
Rescue underway after China mine collapse traps 14 workers
BEIJING — A rescue operation is underway to rescue 14 workers trapped in a coal mine in southwestern China, media reported, Sunday.
The roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed, on Friday morning, state-run China Daily reported. More than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The rescue operation has been challenging as the roof caved in about 1.9 miles from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area is considerably large.
Rescuers were attempting to excavate alongside the mine’s walls from the exit side. As of 6:30 p.m., Saturday, rescuers had managed to make a headway of only about 23 feet.
Huang Hua, the head of the team, was quoted as saying that workers must race against time.
“As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we must do our best to rescue the trapped miners as soon as possible,” Huang said.
NATION
Eight people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire
SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 15 people and seven cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building, officials said. Eight people suffered injuries in Saturday’s blaze and four of them were hospitalized.
The fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, the fire department said.
Fifteen apartments in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate.
The injured people were expected to recover and the rescued pets were all right, officials said.
“Everyone and every pet will be okay,” the fire department said on Twitter.
Three hurt after floor collapses during house party in Colorado
DENVER — Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb, authorities said.
South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded, Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m. to the home southeast of Aurora, KUSA-TV reported.
Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people.
Three people were injured, including one seriously, authorities said. No one was trapped.
Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital.
South Metro Fire Rescue said the collapse caused a natural gas leak, but it has since been shut off. The agency’s Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.