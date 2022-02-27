WORLD
43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria
VIENNA — A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria, on Saturday, injuring 43 of the 61 people on board.
Around 7:30 a.m., on Saturday, the double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria, according to Bavarian police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said seven people sustained serious injuries, while 36 others, including the driver, were more lightly injured.
The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.
BA cancels short-haul Heathrow flights amid tech woes
LONDON — British Airways canceled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport, on Saturday, as it struggled to fix “technical issues” that hobbled booking and check-in systems.
The airline canceled all short-haul flights from the airport until midday. It said there would likely be delays to long-haul flights and there was likely to be “further disruption during the day” at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.
BA advised customers to check the website for the latest flight information before heading to airports. The airline’s online departures board showed further cancellations throughout the day.
The airline said the problems were caused by a hardware issues and not a cyberattack.
BA’s website and app were inaccessible for hours on Friday evening, preventing customers from checking in online or booking flights.
NATION
Tennessee woman sentenced for voter fraud gets new trial
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman sentenced to prison for illegally registering to vote while on probation will get a new trial on that charge.
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward, on Friday, granted a motion for the new trial for Pamela Moses, according to media reports.
Moses, 44, was convicted, in November, of registering to vote illegally in Memphis, in 2019, and was sentenced, earlier this month, to six years and one day. She has said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.
Moses had previous felony convictions that permanently barred her from voting. In 2015, she pleaded guilty to two felonies as well as three misdemeanors and was placed on probation for seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.