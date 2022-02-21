WORLD
Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country
JERUSALEM — Israel announced, Sunday, that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of the Coronavirus recedes.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that foreign tourists, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, would be required to take PCR Coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules go into effect on March 1.
“We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,” Bennett said.
Israel has largely restricted the entry of foreign tourists for the past two years and virtually closed its skies to foreign visitors late last year with the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
NATION
One killed, five hurt in shooting during Portland protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting that left one person dead and five others injured in Portland, Oregon, happened during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters at a park where a march was planned to protest police violence, authorities said Sunday.
Officers responding to Normandale Park, Saturday night, found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital, the Portland Police Bureau said.
