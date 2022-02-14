WORLD
Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach despite warning
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia’s East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said, Sunday.
They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean, on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said.
A two-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.
NATION
NYC subway ridership rebounding after drop due to Omicron
NEW YORK — Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the Omicron surge.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row, last week. It was the first time that had happened since the Omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.
Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.5 million before COVID-19, but it cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and fell as much as 95%. Riders gradually returned during 2021 and ridership regularly surpassed 3 million beginning in late September, until Omicron hit in December.
Second of five whales brought from Canada to Mystic Aquarium dies
MYSTIC, Conn. — The second of five whales brought from Canada to Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium last year for research purposes has died.
The aquarium announced on its website that the female had been receiving intensive care for the past several months for multiple health issues but died, early Friday morning. A necropsy was to be performed to determine the cause of death.
“Veterinarians and animal care experts at Mystic Aquarium, with the support of veterinarians and animal husbandry members from other aquariums worldwide, devoted the full capacity of their expertise to the whale, providing round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring,” the aquarium said in a statement.
A male beluga named Havok, who had a preexisting gastrointestinal issue, died in August.
