WORLD
US F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE after Houthi attacks
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — US F-22 fighter jets arrived in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, part of an American defense response to recent missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the country.
The Raptors landed at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 US troops. American soldiers there launched Patriot interceptor missiles in response to the Houthi attacks last month, the first time US troops have fired the system in combat since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
American officials declined to say how many F-22s deployed or the number of airmen supporting the aircraft, citing operational security.
NATION
Judge nixes Maxwell’s request to seal motions for new trial
NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open.
US District Judge Alison J. Nathan, on Friday, denied Maxwell’s request to keep her motions for a new trial temporarily under seal, saying doing so was not in the public interest. The judge said public access to the documents and any ensuing publicity would not violate Maxwell’s right to fair proceedings.
“The Court is unpersuaded by the Defendant’s concern that media interest in the motion warrants temporary sealing of the documents in their entirety,” Nathan wrote in her ruling.
