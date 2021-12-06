WORLD
Avalanche in Austria kills three skiers, injures two
BERLIN — Three skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities said, Sunday. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer.
They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a roughly 655-foot wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a ski tour, on Saturday, in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province.
NATION
Man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix jailed, ID’d
PHOENIX — Authorities have identified a man who jumped out of a jetliner’s galley door to the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Phoenix police said 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez was booked into jail, Saturday night, on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing.
It was unclear Sunday if Ramirez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf about the incident which is under investigation.
Ramirez’s family said he was in Colorado for a tiling job, but wanted to come home because he feared for his life.
