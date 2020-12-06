WORLD
Italian police break up migrant trafficking ring, arrest 19
ROME — Italian police on Saturday arrested 19 suspects, dismantling what authorities say was a criminal organization that moved migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to Italy and then into northern Europe.
The investigation, led by prosecutors in Catania, Sicily, unveiled a network that involved hired or stolen sailboats transporting migrants via Turkey and Greece to Italy. Some then traveled north to the French border and were smuggled by vehicle into France, thanks to human smugglers based in border towns, police said in a statement.
The arrested suspects included Iraqi Kurds, Afghans and Italians, police said.
At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas
BEIJING — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.
One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.
China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.
NATION
Michigan woman charged with ‘03 murders of her newborn twin sons
CHICAGO — A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago, police said Saturday.
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.
The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in an alley in unincorporated Stickney Township, police said. The worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket of her garbage truck.
A subsequent autopsy determined the victims were born alive and died of asphyxiation, and the deaths were ruled homicides.
Investigators in 2018 utilized DNA from evidence recovered from the scene in an effort to identify the birth mother using the latest developments in genetic genealogy, police said. Cook County detectives eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.
