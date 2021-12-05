WORLD
21 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 21 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya, on Saturday, police said.
Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.
Police said 17 people were rescued.
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
MILAN — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a Coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off.
“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light,’’ Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
She said she initially thought the 57-year-old man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm.
