WORLD
Investigators to question Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon
BEIRUT — A team of French investigators will come to Beirut next month to participate in interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese justice ministry official said Saturday.
The official gave no specific date or details of what information the investigators would seek from Ghosn.
Former auto executive Ghosn, who is a Lebanese, Brazilian and French national, fled Japan in a dramatic escape that drew headlines last year, arriving in Lebanon on Dec. 30, 2019.
In addition to his trial in Japan, the 66-year-old businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Thailand finds new Coronavirus clusters in south and east
BANGKOK — Health officials in Thailand said Saturday that two new clusters of Coronavirus cases have been found that appear to be linked to a major outbreak discovered a week earlier among migrant workers in an industrial province near Bangkok.
The new cases were found in 19 members of a motorcycling club who held a holiday gathering on Lanta island in the southern province of Krabi, and in nine people who were in a gambling den in the eastern province of Rayong, said the Disease Control Department.
The first of the motorcyclists to be diagnosed with the virus had come from Samut Sakhon province, where the outbreak among migrant workers occurred.
NATION
Sheriff: Two women, three girls found dead in Arkansas home
ATKINS, Ark. — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas in what authorities said are being investigated as suspected homicides.
Deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins, a city about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The dead were between eight and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related, he said.
Jones said during a short news conference Saturday that authorities did not immediately have a suspect and that at least some of the people were shot. He did not provide further details.
