Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike
BANGKOK — Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the country’s highest daily tally.
The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.
Health officials said 516 of the new cases were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. All of those infections were linked to a 67-year-old seafood vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, the director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Opas Karnkawinpong, said in a news conference broadcast to all TV channels on Saturday night.
Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Five rockets were fired at a major US base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said.
The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province.
Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.
She couldn’t provide other details on any possible casualties or damage within the US base. She said there are no casualties among civilians in the area.
A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.
Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back
MILWAUKEE — A judge has given Milwaukee’s ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief.
Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported. Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis.
After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. Morales sought $625,000 in damages from the city.
