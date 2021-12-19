WORLD
Egypt announces its first cases of Omicron variant
CAIRO — Egyptian health authorities said they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.
Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for Coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement, late Friday. It didn’t say where the three came from.
The local Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa.
The ministry said two of the people infected showed no symptoms, while the third suffered from mild symptoms.
NATION
Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife
GREENVILLE, Del. — President Joe Biden, on Saturday, commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.
Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.
His sons Beau and Hunter, just under four and three at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.