WORLD
Sweden’s most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden’s most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square.
The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what’s become a tradition of sorts in Gavle, 101 miles north of Stockholm, arsonists, early Friday, destroyed both — a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller sibling.
A suspect in his 40s was detained. Police said the man allegedly had soot on his hands and matched a description given by witnesses, who said the fire started in the small goat before spreading to the big one.
NATION
NASA confirms next Friday for Webb Space Telescope launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is shooting for next Friday — Christmas Eve — to launch its newest space telescope.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Friday that the James Webb Space Telescope will attempt to blast off, on Dec. 24. A European Ariane rocket will provide the lift from South America’s French Guiana.
The $10 billion Webb — considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope — was supposed to soar Saturday, but was jolted by a clamp during launch preparations, resulting in a four-day delay. Then a bad communication link on the rocket had to be fixed, postponing the launch another two days.
US and European space officials signed off, Friday, on the launch date, following one last round of testing.
Rocker Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation.
Court records released, Friday, show that the singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.
“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” his attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.