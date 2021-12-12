WORLD
Taiwan records first Omicron case in traveler from Africa
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant in a passenger who recently traveled to the southern African country of Eswatini, health officials said, Saturday.
The passenger, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who returned, on Dec. 8, is now in quarantine in hospital, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, which is in charge of the island’s pandemic response.
Chicago paying $1.2M over police shooting of 14-year-old
CHICAGO — The family of a 14-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer more than seven years ago has reached a $1.2 million lawsuit settlement with city officials.
The family disputed accounts from the officer that Pedro Rios Jr. pointed a gun at the officer multiple times during a foot chase before the officer shot the teen, in July 2014.
Rios family attorney Mark Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times that the case was weeks away from a trial when the settlement was reached.
