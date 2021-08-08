WORLD
Italian police nab woman reputed to be Naples crime boss
ROME — A reputed top Naples crime syndicate boss was arrested Saturday as she was about to board a flight to Spain. Italian authorities said.
Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the arrest of Maria Licciardi, 70, by Carabinieri officers on orders of Naples prosecutors.
Police from the paramilitary Carabinieri’s special operations unit who carried out the arrest weren’t immediately available for details. But the Carabinieri press office posted a dispatch by the Italian news agency ANSA saying Licciardi was nabbed at Rome’s Ciampino Airport as she checked in luggage for a flight to Spain.
‘Olympian’ bat’s flight offers clues to climate change
LONDON — A tiny bat that flew 21,254 miles from Britain to Russia is being hailed as a mini-Olympian by scientists who hope her flight will teach them more about how climate change is affecting the species.
The Nathusius’ pipistrelle was found in a village in the Pskov region of northwestern Russia, according to the UK’s Bat Conservation Trust. The bat, which weighed eight grams (0.28 ounces) and was about the size of a human thumb, had been ringed by a bat recorder near London’s Heathrow Airport in 2016.
Unfortunately, the creature had been attacked by a cat and later died, despite the efforts of Russian conservationists.
NATION
North Carolina man accepts plea for venomous snake’s escape
RALEIGH, N.C. — A snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a frenzy for days this summer in a North Carolina neighborhood has pleaded guilty to a charge, agreeing in turn to pay restitution and give up his snakes.
Christopher Gifford, 21, had been charged last month with 40 misdemeanors stemming from the venomous snake’s escape. Authorities ultimately captured it in a Raleigh neighborhood in late June. The snake actually had escaped last November, according to Gifford’s lawyer, but he hadn’t told anyone, media outlets reported.
Under Friday’s agreement in Wake County court, Gifford pleaded guilty to failing to report the missing snake. In exchange, the other 39 counts were dropped. The charge he pleaded guilty to also will be dismissed if Gifford successfully completes his probation.
