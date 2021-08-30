WORLD
UAE capital mandates booster shot for Sinopharm recipients
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday ordered all residents who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm Coronavirus vaccine over six months ago to get a booster shot by Sept. 20, adding that recipients of other vaccines do not need the third dose.
The UAE became the first country worldwide to formally offer the booster regimen earlier this year, following reports of Sinopharm recipients seeking the third shot amid concerns about an insufficient antibody response.
NATION
Average US price of gas drops two cents per gallon to $3.23
CAMARILLO — The average US price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.23 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said, Sunday, that it’s the first decline in gas prices in nine months.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.49 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.70 per gallon.
According to the survey taken Friday, the average price of diesel was $3.33 a gallon, down just a fraction of a cent from weeks earlier.
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the Coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday. He was 30 years old and a father of three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.
On July 4, 2020, Caleb Wallace helped organize “The Freedom Rally” in San Angelo. People at the event carried signs that criticized the wearing of masks, business closures, the science behind COVID-19, and liberal media. He also organized the group “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders.”
