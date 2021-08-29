WORLD
Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by Christo
PARIS — The Arc de Triomphe has seen parades, protests and tourists galore, but never before has the war monument in Paris been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric. That’s about to happen next month in a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.
“Christo has wrapped museums, parliaments as in Germany, but a monument like this? Not really. This is the first time. This is the first monument of this importance and scale that he has done,” Vladimir Yavachev, the late collaborating couple’s nephew, told The Associated Press.
Preparations have already started on the Napoleon-era arch, where workers are covering statues to protect them from the wrapping.
The idea for “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” was formed in 1961, when Christo and Jeanne-Claude lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and in spite of Christo’s death in May 2020, the project carried on.
NATION
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
SHARON HILL, Pa. — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.
Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.
Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes. The Delaware County Daily Times said its postgame interviews captured audio of seven shots in rapid succession.
Marker honoring enslaved Africans to be dedicated in Boston
BOSTON — A public marker to remember the enslaved Africans forced to journey across the ocean to toil in the Americas is being formally dedicated Sunday on Boston’s downtown waterfront.
The Middle Passage Port Marker was installed last October at the end of Long Wharf looking out onto Boston Harbor. It is meant to acknowledge Boston’s history of slavery and honor the Africans who were forced into the transatlantic voyage known as the Middle Passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.