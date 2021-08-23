WORLD
Gunmen release more pupils abducted in Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria — Gunmen have released 15 more students who were abducted from their high school in northern Nigeria last month, authorities said Sunday. The kidnappers are believed to still be holding 65 others taken from the school.
The students were released Saturday night, said John Hayab, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna state, whose son attends the school where the hostages were taken.
Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, told The Associated Press that the government had been briefed about the release.
He did not provide further details, but local media have reported in the past that the gunmen demanded a ransom of $1,220 for each student in exchange for their freedom.
NATION
Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings
PORTLAND, Ore.— Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday.
The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.
The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, KOIN-TV reported. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear if anyone suffered serious injuries.
Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.
The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel.
Matt Gaetz marries girlfriend in California
MIAMI — US Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.
The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.
