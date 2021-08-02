WORLD
A ‘sense of achievement’ for young Pakistani who summited K2
ISLAMABAD — A young mountaineer who last week scaled the second-highest mountain on earth, said Sunday he felt a “sense of achievement” as he stood atop the K2 summit and hoisted the Pakistani flag.
Shehroz Kashif, 19, who hails from the eastern city of Lahore, summited K2 at 28,251 feet Tuesday morning, becoming the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale the treacherous mountain, according to Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
Located in the Karakoram Range in northern Pakistan near the country’s border with China, K2 is considered by many to be the most dangerous mountain in the world for climbers. It’s nicknamed the “savage mountain.”
Two rare Sumatran tigers recovering after catching COVID-19
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with COVID-19.
Nine-year-old Tino became ill with shortness of breath, sneezing, and a runny nose on July 9. He also lost his appetite.
Two days later, 12-year-old Hari was showing the same symptoms.
Swabs were taken and results came back positive for COVID-19, Suzi Marsitawati from the Jakarta Parks and Forestry Agency said in a statement on Sunday.
The tigers were immediately treated with antibiotics, antihistamines, anti-inflammatory drugs and multivitamins. They were getting better after 10-12 days, and have now recovered under close observation at Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo.
NATION
Police: 10 shot in Queens by two men who fled on mopeds
NEW YORK — Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday morning.
The shooting in the borough’s Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, who range in age from 19 to 72, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.