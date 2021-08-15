NATION
Prominent fact-checker Snopes apologizes for plagiarism
NEW YORK — The co-founder and CEO of the fact-checking site Snopes.com has acknowledged plagiarizing from dozens of articles done by mainstream news outlets over several years, calling the appropriations “serious lapses in judgment.”
From 2015 to 2019 — and possibly even earlier — David Mikkelson included material lifted from the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian and others to scoop up web traffic, according to BuzzFeed News, which broke the story Friday.
Safeway faces fines after Denver worker loses four fingers
DENVER — Safeway faces $339,000 in fines following a workplace accident at a milk packaging plant in Denver in which an employee lost four fingers.
The Denver Post reports that the US Department of Labor notified the grocer this week that they have until Sept. 13 to address workplace safety violations and pay the fines, request a conference with officials or contest the investigation’s findings before an independent review commission.
During the workplace accident, which occurred on Feb. 12, an employee was adjusting a molding machine when it automatically cycled and “amputated all four of her fingers on one hand.”
