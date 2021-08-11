WORLD
Unpaid doctors strike in Nigeria amid new COVID-19 surge
LAGOS, Nigeria — Dr. Olaniyi Olaoye and the other resident doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria haven’t been paid at all for five months.
Since the pandemic began, there have been many months when they’ve only received 60% of their salaries, bringing at least six of them to resign.
Now Olaoye and some 19,000 other doctors across Africa’s most populous nation are on strike for the fourth time since the pandemic began, leaving government-run hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centers short-staffed.
The latest work stoppage comes as Nigeria confronts an avalanche of new COVID-19 cases blamed on the delta variant first detected here in early July.
Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson’s claims
WASHINGTON — The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the US news media” following Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claims that the NSA tried to shut down his show.
The announcement puts the NSA’s inspector general at the center of a politically volatile issue. Conservatives have for weeks demanded an investigation into Carlson’s claim that a major U.S. spy agency targeted his show, an allegation for which he has provided no evidence.
Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to smear COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
A network of 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts was traced back to Fazze, an advertising and marketing firm working in Russia on behalf of an unknown client.
The network used fake accounts to spread misleading claims that disparaged the safety of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. One claimed AstraZeneca’s shot would turn a person into a chimpanzee. The fake accounts targeted audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent,
the US.
