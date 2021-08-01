WORLD
UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple’s second child.
Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.
“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,’’ she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”
Johnson said she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas. Rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, still birth or the death of an infant.
The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.
Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to four
ANKARA, Turkey — The death toll in wildfires raging in southern Turkey rose to four as fire crews on Friday battled blazes that burned down homes and forced people to evacuate villages and beach resorts.
Firefighters were still tackling wildfires in 14 locations in six provinces in Turkey’s Mediterranean and southern Aegean region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters. A total of 57 other wildfires that broke out amid strong winds and scorching heat have been brought under control since Wednesday, he said.
The worst fires were in the Manavgat and Akseki regions in Antalya province, where strong winds pushed the fire toward settlements on Wednesday. An 82-year-old man and a married couple died, more than 50 people were hospitalized and dozens of homes were incinerated. More than 25 neighborhoods or villages were evacuated.
NATION
19 bodies reburied amid protests in search for Tulsa victims
TULSA, Okla. — The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were reburied during a closed ceremony, despite objections from protesters outside the cemetery.
“Work to identify descendants and establish a permanent memorial will proceed in the future,” Brooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.