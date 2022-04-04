WORLD
Ex-president, treasury minister compete in Costa Rica runoff
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Ricans awaited results, Sunday evening, in a runoff national election between a former president and an ex-treasury minister from the country’s outgoing administration.
José María Figueres, who led Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998, represents the National Liberation Party like his father, three-time president José Figueres Ferrer. Rodrigo Chaves was the surprise of the first round of voting, in February. He served briefly in the administration of outgoing President Carlos Alvarado and represents the Social Democratic Progress Party.
Both men waged a bruising campaign that highlighted past controversies.
NATION
One killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
DALLAS — One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.
At about 12:13 a.m., on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.
Police say a preliminary investigation has found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd’s direction.
Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
