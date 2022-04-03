WORLD
US investigators fly to China to aid in crash probe
BEIJING — US accident investigators arrived in China, on Saturday, to help authorities look for clues into what caused last month’s crash of a Boeing jetliner with 132 people aboard.
The seven-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 because the aircraft was manufactured in the US.
NATION
US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks
MOAB, Utah — Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area, US officials say.
The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor but some footprints had fractures around the rims, the US Bureau of Land Management recently said in a report.
The agency also said an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mud flat appeared to have been driven over multiple times by a backhoe, causing fracturing, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
