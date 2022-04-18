WORLD
William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent
LONDON — Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.
William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, eight, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.
NATION
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
SALEM, Ind. — The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police, on Sunday, asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between five and eight years old, was found, Saturday night, in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.
Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is four feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.
