WORLD
One dead in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong
HONG KONG — One person was killed and seven others injured, Saturday, in an explosion aboard an oil tanker in waters off Hong Kong, authorities reported.
The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center said the tanker was 86 miles east of Hong Kong when it caught fire as a result of an explosion. The fire was extinguished, according to state-run Radio Television Hong Kong.
The Government Flying Service sent a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters with doctors aboard to the Panama-registered Chuang Yi vessel to transport the injured to a hospital in the city.
NATION
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The US Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship, early Saturday, as it approached Florida.
The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.
The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.
“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli.
