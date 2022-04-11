WORLD
Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem, at the start of the Holy Week.
The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land following two years of disruption during the pandemic. It also is taking place as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising amid a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel that have prompted military raids in the occupied West Bank in response.
NATION
Mechanic reaps windfall from art in Connecticut dumpster
WATERBURY, Conn. — A trove of paintings and other artwork found in an abandoned barn has turned out to be worth millions.
Notified by a contractor, Waterbury auto mechanic Jared Whipple retrieved the dirt-covered pieces, in 2017, from a dumpster containing materials from a barn in Watertown. Whipple later found out they were by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who died, in 2016, at 96 and had kept his work stored in the barn, Hearst Connecticut Media Group reported.
Hines was renowned for his “wrapping” pieces, in which fabric is wrapped around an object. His art has been compared to that of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who became famous for wrapping installations around Europe, including the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
