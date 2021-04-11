WORLD
Indonesia quake kills eight in Java
MALANG, Indonesia — A strong earthquake killed at least eight people, injured 23 others and damaged more than 300 buildings on Indonesia’s main island of Java and was also felt on the tourist hotspot of Bali, officials said Saturday. No tsunami warnings were posted.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island’s southern coast at 2:00 p.m. local time (0700 GMT). It was centered 28 miles south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province, at a depth of 51 miles.
Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said in a statement the undersea tremblor did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. Still, he urged people to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that have the potential for landslides.
Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at least five
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalia’s city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.
The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who was outside the Suez Cafeteria, officials reported. The governor escaped the explosion unharmed, according to the official government news agency, SONNA, which reported that at least two of his bodyguards, who were also policemen, were among the wounded.
The al-Qaida linked group al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility through a report they published on their website and radio Andalus which advocates for their jihadist campaigns.
NATION
Shootout in Utah leaves two deputies wounded
Two Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies were wounded — one shot in the eye and the other in the cheek — and the suspect was killed during a shootout Saturday morning outside the county jail.
Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. Their identities were not immediately available.
Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a news conference that the two injured officers were partners and worked as part of campus security.
The deputy shot in the eye is in critical but stable condition and undergoing surgery, officials said.
The other deputy was grazed in the cheek by a bullet and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, officials said.
