WORLD
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey
ISTANBUL — A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey, on Saturday, but no casualties or serious damage were immediately reported, the country’s disaster service said.
The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 4.2 miles.
“We have not received any negative reports so far. Our teams continue their scanning activities in the field,” Malatya Governor Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency.
Two European divers rescued in Indonesia; Dutch teenager dead
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two European divers were rescued by fishermen, on Saturday, but a third, a 14-year-old Dutch, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles, authorities said.
Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France and Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain were found, early Saturday, in neighboring Indonesian waters and taken to a hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.
Chesters’ Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, remained missing but Chesters told police that he had died because he was too weak, the agency said in a statement.
NATION
Three dead in gun range shooting; weapons stolen
ATLANTA — Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in connection with the killing of the owner of a gun range, in Georgia, and his wife and grandson, authorities said, Saturday.
The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred, Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the bodies of the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, along with his wife and grandson.
According to WSB-TV, Grantville Police identified the victims as the gun range owner, Thomas Hawk, 75; his wife, Evelyn, 75; and their grandson, Luke, 17.
Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.
