BANGKOK (AP) — China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed, Friday, as experts suggested the vessel could be launched soon.
The newly developed Type 003 carrier has been under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard northeast of Shanghai, since 2018. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC, on May 31, suggest work on the vessel is close to done.
The launch has been long anticipated, and constitutes what the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank called a “seminal moment in China’s ongoing modernization efforts and a symbol of the country’s growing military might.”
CSIS noted in a report that China often pairs military milestones with existing holidays and anniversaries. It suggested that the vessel could be launched, as soon as Friday, to coincide with the national Dragon Boat Festival, as well as the 157th anniversary of the founding of the Jiangnan Shipyard.
In the satellite images, the carrier’s deck can be clearly seen. In an image taken Tuesday, through wispy clouds, equipment behind the carrier appears to have been removed, a step toward flooding the entire drydock and floating the vessel.
China loves Biden....and is gearing up to go to war with America.
