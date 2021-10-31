OAKLAND (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert, Thursday, about illegal, potent cannabis edibles for sale that are being packaged to look like snack and candy brands that are popular with children and teens.
The edibles are being sold online and at California unlicensed shops and often contain levels of THC, the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis, that are many times higher than the legal limit or contain highly toxic synthetic cannabinoids, Bonta said.
“These aren’t Doritos, these are not Sour Patch Kids, these are not Oreos. They are unregulated and untested cannabis products sold by unlicensed manufacturers and marketed to underage Californians,” he said.
A copycat bag of Doritos, for example, has an unverified 600 milligrams of THC in a single bag, much higher than the 100 milligrams per package allowed by California law, Bonta said.
