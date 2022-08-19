PARIS (AP) — Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight dead, Thursday, in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark’s famed bell tower in Venice. Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said.
The storm produced gusts of more than 136 mph in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, where six people were killed. Dozens of people were injured and 12 were hospitalized in Corsica, one in critical condition, authorities said.
The Italian regions of Tuscany and Veneto both declared a state of emergency, as the violent storms in the north contrasted with temperatures up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit in southern Italy.
Storms in recent days have slammed Western European countries after a summer of extreme weather, while neighbors in central and eastern Europe are still suffering exceptional heat waves
Two people were killed in separate incidents in Tuscany when trees were ripped up by storms, Thursday, one near the city of Lucca and another near Carrara. Another four people were injured by falling trees at a campground near Carrara.
In Corsica, a 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone. A 72-year-old woman was killed when a beach restaurant roof fell on her vehicle in Coggia, and a 46-year-old man died in a campsite in the town of Calvi.
Rescue crews found the bodies of a 62-year-old fisherman and an unidentified kayaker off Corsica’s west and east coasts, according to the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean. It said both died as a result of the sudden storm and that more than 100 grounded, wrecked or stranded ships in the area have called for emergency help. A sixth victim was reported, late Thursday.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin traveled to the island, Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.