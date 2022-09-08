Mexico Tropical Weather Hurricane Kay

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific, Wednesday, and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads.

Forecasters said there’s a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona, Friday night and Saturday.

