MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie strengthened into a major storm off the coast of southern Mexico on Tuesday, the first of the season in the eastern Pacific, though it isn't seen as a threat to land.
Bonnie continued to move roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast — after making as a tropical storm — a weekend crossing of Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain, contributing to at least two deaths.
Forecasters said they expected the hurricane, a Category 3 storm, to pose no threat to land as it headed generally westward farther out into the Pacific. But the US National Hurricane Center said that large swells from Bonnie were hitting parts of Mexico's southwestern coast.
Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, late Tuesday afternoon, the hurricane center said. It was centered 340 miles south of Cabo Corrientes, near the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving west at 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.