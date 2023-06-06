Gannett Journalist Walkout

FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. The mostly one-day strike, which will start Monday, June 5, 2023, aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

 Steven Senne

NEW YORK — Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the US walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain.

The strike involves hundreds of journalists at newspapers in eight states, including the Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post, according to the NewsGuild, which represents workers at more than 50 Gannett newsrooms. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike, which will last for two days at two of the newspapers and one day for the rest.

