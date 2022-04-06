LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Residents of a Massachusetts city turned out in force, Tuesday, for the funeral of a USS Marine officer who died, last month, during a NATO training exercise in Norway and was known for his infectious smile and commitment to serve.
Capt. Ross Reynolds’ casket was transported from Leominster City Hall to St. Cecilia’s Church by a horse-drawn carriage and escorted by a contingent of Marines and city Boy Scouts.
Hundreds of residents carrying US flags lined the streets and gathered outside the church where the private funeral was held.
Reynolds’ family, including his wife of about two months, appreciated the support, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said.
“As tough as it was, I think they really wanted to make sure this was respectful, dignified and a celebration of life,” he said.
The funeral service was followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.
“Ross is fondly remembered for his infectious smile, that lit up every room he walked into,” his family said in his obituary.
