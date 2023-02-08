Obit Hsing Yun

FILE - Ven. Master Hsing Yun, founder of Taiwanese Fo Guang Shan, delivers a speech at the opening of the World Buddhist Forum on April 13, 2006 in Hangzhou, China. Hsing Yun, a Buddhist abbot who established a thriving religious community in southern Taiwan, maintained strong political connections and built universities overseas, has died. He was 95. Hsing Yun had largely withdrawn from public life for years following declining health and a series of strokes. He died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, Fo Guang Shan said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

 EUGENE HOSHIKO

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hsing Yun, a Buddhist abbot who established a thriving religious community in southern Taiwan and built universities overseas, has died. He was 95.

He established Fo Guang Shan monastery in 1967, aiming to propagate Buddhist humanitarian values. It would go on to operate hundreds of temples and seminaries around the world, along with universities in Taiwan, Australia, the US and the Philippines.

