WASHINGTON DC (AP) — Howard University has received a $2 million donation to digitize a major collection of Black newspaper archives in hopes of making it more broadly available to researchers and the public.
The Black Press Archives, dating to the 1970s, contains over 2,000 newspaper titles from the US and countries in Africa and the Caribbean. It includes well-known US papers like the Chicago Defender and New York Amsterdam News as well as publications in French, Xhosa and Kiswahili.
