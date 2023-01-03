Congress Speaker Explainer

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives on the House floor before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. McCarthy is set to face a strange case of déjà vu come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as members of the Republican conference take to the House floor to decide if he should be elected as their speaker. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of deja vu, today. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker.

It’s a journey the Bakersfield lawmaker took once before, in 2015, fruitlessly, facing the same opposition from the right flank of the party he is expected to meet, this week. His first speakership run came when then-House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, resigned after an internal party battle with members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.