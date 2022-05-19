HARRISBURG, Pa. — Doug Mastriano is not the only candidate who won a Republican primary, on Tuesday, after embracing Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But no GOP contender did more to subvert that presidential election — and no one may be better positioned to subvert the next one — than Mastriano if he’s elected Pennsylvania’s governor.
In one of the most politically competitive states in the US, the newly minted Republican nominee for governor was deeply involved in the former president’s efforts to overturn the last election. He was at the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
If he’s elected in November, Mastriano has pledged to end no-excuse vote by mail, a process that hundreds of thousands used in this week’s primary. He also wants to force millions of registered voters to register again.
While he would have to contend with a Legislature that may not go along with his plans, he would still have significant authority over elections because Pennsylvania is one of the few states where governors have the power to appoint the secretary of state. As Pennsylvania’s chief elections official, that official oversees how elections are managed, gives counties guidance on how to conduct elections and, crucially, certifies the final results.
(1) comment
"" Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen"" we can only assume the Scumbags (IMHO) at the Associated Press wrote this article. Democrats are clueless idiots...just look at our soaring inflation...so the dirtbags try and deflect attention away from their pathetic efforts to run a country. I bet everyone misses a few mean Tweets and $2.50 a gallon gas. President Trump's people knew what they were doing and were competent...Bidens (sniffles) people are clueless idiots...but at least they are the right skin color. Biden....the jokes on U.S. The Democrats control govt. and they are Failures...Time for a Change-Up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.