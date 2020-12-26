CAIRO (AP) — A sea mine planted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details.
Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The coalition did not identify the vessel or elaborate on the attack. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
The report follows a series of assaults targeting Saudi energy infrastructure that has spurred concerns about ship safety in the Red Sea, a crucial transit zone for global shipping and energy supplies that largely had avoided the chaos of regional tensions involving the US and Iran last year.
Earlier this month, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that it had recently detected and destroyed 171 sea mines dispatched into Red Sea waters by the Houthi rebels. Houthi military officials have not commented on the
latest allegations.
Any mining of the Red Sea is a danger not only to Saudi Arabia but to the rest of the world. Mines can enter the water and then be carried away by the currents, which change by the season.
Less than two weeks ago, an explosion struck an oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah, resulting in the shutdown of the most important shipping point for the kingdom. The Saudis blamed the explosion on a bomb-laden boat like the remote-controlled ones used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.