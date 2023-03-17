LISBON, Portugal — Like a growing number of people in Portugal, Georgina Simoes no longer earns enough money to afford a place to live.

The 57-year-old nursing home carer earns less than 800 euros ($845) a month, as do about a fourth of the country’s workforce. For the last decade, she got by because she’s been paying just 300 euros a month for her one-bedroom apartment in an undistinguished Lisbon neighborhood.

