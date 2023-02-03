Congress Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. House Republicans have voted to oust Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote in a raucous session on Thursday to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic response to Democrats’ last session booting far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against the Somali-born Muslim in the new Congress although some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations. Removal of lawmakers from House committees was essentially unprecedented until the Democratic ousters two years ago of hard-right Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

House Democrats removed Greene (R) and Gosar(R) from their assigned committees due to controversial posts...Democrats are crying for payback for Marjorie Taylor Greene...Besides Schiff is a lying POS, and a Traitor....Treason is Schiff's Gig,.. along with Fang Fangs little toilet cleaner..."Swalwell" And Ilhan Omar has always been a POS (married her brother which is illegal). We should deport Omar...Oh yeah unlike the Democrats that told Greene she couldn't be on "any" committees....Kevin McCarthy said Omar "could" be on other committees....That's called "Class" and McCarthy has it. Republicans need to boot a few more of the Treasonist Dems from their committees. China loves Joe Biden (Pedo Pete)..and quite a few Democrat politicians.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.