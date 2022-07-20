WASHINGTON — US House members engaged in robust but lopsided debate, Tuesday, on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans.
Ahead of the late afternoon vote, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, some GOP lawmakers portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation.
Tuesday’s election-year roll call was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has sparked fears it may revisit apparently settled US laws.
“For me, this is personal,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who said he was among nine openly gay members of the House.
“Imagine telling the next generation of Americans, my generation, we no longer have the right to marry,” he said. “Congress can’t allow that to happen.”
While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, with a Democratic majority, it is almost certain to stall in the evenly split Senate, where most Republicans would likely join a filibuster to block it. It’s one of several bills, including those enshrining abortion access, that Democrats are proposing to confront the court’s conservative majority. Another bill, guaranteeing access to contraceptive services, is set for a vote, later this week.
Polling shows a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry whom one wishes, regardless of the person’s sex, gender, race or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion.
A Gallup poll, in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of US adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%).
Approval of interracial marriage in the US hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.
“The extremist right-wing majority on the Supreme Court has put our country down a perilous path,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., in a floor speech setting Tuesday’s process in motion.
Republicans insisted, Tuesday that the court was only focused on abortion access, in June, when it struck down the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, and they argued that same-sex marriage and other rights were not threatened.
In fact, of all the Republicans who rose to speak during the morning debate, almost none directly broached the subject of same-sex or interracial marriage.
“We are here for a political charade, we are here for political messaging,” said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.
As several Democrats spoke of inequalities they said that they or their loved ones had faced in same-sex marriages, the Republicans talked about rising gas prices, inflation and crime, including recent threats to justices in connection with the abortion ruling.
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., who led the early debate for his party, did not fully address gay marriage but focused on the court’s own language to suggest access to contraception and other rights are not in jeopardy.
For Republicans in Congress the Trump-era confirmation of conservative justices to the Supreme Court fulfilled a long-term GOP goal of revisiting many social, environmental and regulatory issues the party has been unable to tackle on its own by passing bills that could be signed into law.
Jerry Nadler is a huge POS. This is another Democrat dog and pony show for their supporters (that are leaving the Democrat party and going over to the Republican party). The politicians seem to have no problem wasting our money...Hey let's put on a show that may costs the taxpayers millions..its not their personal money...so who cares. Russia gate as an example.
