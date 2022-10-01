Congress Budget

FILE - The U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. The Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill on Friday that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill, on Friday, that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin, after midnight.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. The measure next goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Republicans were COWARDS. Gutless Trash nothing more....lets remove these Scumbags.

