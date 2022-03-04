WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval, Thursday, in the House.
The measure has the backing of the nation’s major veterans groups and underscores the continued cost of war years after the fighting has stopped. The bill’s fate is unclear in the Senate, but if passed into law, it would increase spending by more than $300 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
“If we’re not willing to pay the price of war, we shouldn’t go,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The bill passed by a vote of 256-174 with 34 Republicans joining all House Democrats in voting for it.
The bill would open up Department of Veterans Affairs health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service even if they don’t have a service-connected disability.
The bill also would provide new or increased disability benefits to thousands of veterans who have become ill with cancer or respiratory conditions such as bronchitis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. The VA would presume that veterans developed their illness as a result of exposure to toxic substances during their service.
Supporters say the bill is a clear recognition from Congress that veterans were exposed to toxic substances, are suffering as a result and that the process of proving to the VA that their illness was caused by their exposure is too burdensome.
Opponents say the legislation would grant health and disability benefits to many veterans whose conditions may not have anything to do with their military service. They expressed worry that the influx of cases would tax an already stressed VA system, leading to longer wait times for health care and processing disability claims.
The political dynamics surrounding the vote were evident on the House floor Wednesday as scores of Democrats, some from competitive swing districts, spoke in favor of the bill.
Republicans generally left it to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa to speak in opposition to the bill. Miller-Meeks, a US Army veteran, said she hears from fellow veterans frequently in Iowa who wait months, or even years, for the benefits they earned, and said problems will only grow if the bill becomes law. She also noted that the bill’s projected cost is more than the budgets of nine Cabinet-level departments combined.
“We are not doing right by our veterans by being fiscally irresponsible in their name,” Miller-Meeks said.
The military routinely used open burn pits to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials into open burn pits during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. A 2020 study from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine found that existing health studies provided insufficient evidence to determine whether exposure to burn pit emissions are linked to adverse respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer. The authors of the study said the uncertainty doesn’t mean there is no association — only that there was insufficient data to draw definitive conclusions.
President Joe Biden has voiced suspicion that his son’s death from brain cancer was linked to burn pits that were in use while Maj. Beau Biden served in Iraq.
“And they come home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors, never the same — headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Biden said, during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
