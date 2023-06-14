Hong Kong US Graffiti

A security guard stands outside the Consulate General of the United States after it was vandalized with graffiti in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. consulate, according to media reports and the police. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

 Louise Delmotte

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the US Consulate, according to media reports and the police.

Photos from the South China Morning Post and other local media showed the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards” painted in white on the gate and a nearby wall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.