SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced, Monday, that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what’s obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development said that in federally required tallies taken across the country, earlier this year, about 582,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.

