SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced, Monday, that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what’s obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development said that in federally required tallies taken across the country, earlier this year, about 582,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.
The figure was nearly the same as it was in a survey conducted, in early 2020, just before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the nation hard. It was up by about 2,000 people — an increase of less than 1%.
The administration aims to lower that by 25%, by 2025.
“My plan offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services and income that allow them to thrive,” Biden said in a statement.
The 2022 All In strategy roadmap made public, Monday, follows a 2010 effort called Opening Doors, which was the nation’s first comprehensive strategy seeking to prevent and end homelessness.
Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness and a former HUD executive who worked on the first roadmap, said the federal government can influence local action with financial incentives, streamlined processes and strong policies.
Homelessness among veterans, for example, has plummeted as a result of federal leadership, and the country has also made inroads among youth, she said.
(1) comment
We didn’t resent welfare because we’re racists. We objected because it created a new permanent underclass. (Stossel)..... Let Go Brandon...(aka Pedo Pete).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.