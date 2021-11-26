COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A California community is mourning with a recently retired police officer whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting in Colorado. Another son of former Hollister, California, police Sgt. Ray Celano was also wounded in Saturday’s shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs. Dominic Celano, 14, was found dead by police and his cousin, Gage Celano, 23, died after being taken to the hospital, Colorado Springs police said. Dylan Celano, 12, was hospitalized. An online fundraiser is taking donations to cover medical care and funeral expenses. Ray Celano moved to Colorado Springs with his family last month to be closer to relatives, according to police in Hollister, near San Jose. “Ray and his family have the biggest hearts and treat everyone as if they are family.”

