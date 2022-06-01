CHICAGO — Even as the nation reeled over the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, multiple mass shootings happened elsewhere, over the Memorial Day weekend, in areas both rural and urban. Single-death incidents still accounted for most gun fatalities.
Gunfire erupted, in the predawn hours of Sunday, at a festival in the town of Taft, Oklahoma, sending hundreds of revelers scattering and customers inside the nearby Boots Café diving for cover. Eight people ages 9 to 56 were shot, and one of them died.
Six children ages 13 to 15 were wounded Saturday night in a touristy quarter of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two groups got into an altercation, and two people in one of them pulled guns and started shooting.
And at a club and liquor store in Benton Harbor in southwestern Michigan, a 19-year-old man was killed and six other people were wounded after gunfire rang out among a crowd around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police found multiple shell casings of various calibers.
Those and others met a common definition of a mass shooting, in which four or more people are shot. Such occurrences have become so regular, news of them is likely to fade fast.
There were at least two incidents in Chicago between late Friday and Monday that qualified as mass shootings, including one near a closed elementary school on the West Side in which the wounded included a 16-year-old girl.
Single-fatality shootings also rocked families and communities.
In Arkansas a 7-year-old girl was killed Saturday in a busy area near the Little Rock Zoo, in what police described as “an isolated event involving acquaintances.”
And on Chicago’s South Side, the body of a young man slain at an outdoor birthday party lay on the sidewalk early Sunday, covered by a white sheet. His mother stood nearby, crying.
Overall, Chicago recorded 32 gunfire incidents over the weekend in which 47 people were shot and nine died.
In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, by an 18-year-old who legally purchased an AR-style rifle, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican opponents of tougher gun laws quickly pointed at Chicago as an example of how such measures don’t work, saying, “more people are shot every weekend (there) than there are in schools in Texas.”
High rates of gun violence in Chicago have made a series of Democratic governments there, including that of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, vulnerable to criticism — sometimes from within their own party.
But the assertions by Abbott and others are misleading and oversimplify the situation in the country’s third-largest city. Many guns used in the killing of Chicagoans were initially bought in other states with less stringent gun laws, like Indiana and Mississippi. Chicago officials also note that the city records fewer murders per capita than many other smaller US cities.
(1) comment
Chicago is a Dem controlled Cesspool...no matter what the liars at the Associated Press tell you.
